Obituary: Ricky Alan Schramm

Ricky Alan Schramm, 65, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 23, 1955 in Marietta, OH to the late Harold and Esther Halladay Schramm.

Rick was a third generation dairy farmer and the owner and operator of Schramm Dairy Farm. Dairy farming was his passion, but he also loved going to antique stores, flea markets, auctions and loved a good bargain. He was known for his “A Did You Know” stories on Facebook. He was the President of the Washington County Farmers Mutual Insurance Board, a County Committeeman for F.S.A., he was on the board of FHA for many years and was a former board member of both the Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District and Washington Landmark. He was the 2005 recipient of the Agricultural Chamber of Commerce Award, the 2015 recipient of the FLEDA Ag Award of the year, and the 2018 recipient of the Northeast Regional Earth Team Group. He had hosted the Farm City Kid Day for many years and announced the Black and White Holstein Club Show at the Washington County Fair. Rick and his wife Theresa were also featured in the Neighbors of Marietta Magazine.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Schafer Schramm, whom he married on June 12, 1981 and their three children, Sarah Kern (Nathan), Sally Wagner (Drew) and Wesley Schramm (Kim); eleven grandchildren, Morgan, Parker, Taryn and Jaxson Kern, Owen, Ethan, Isaac, and Asa Wagner, Addison and Axyl Schramm and Lyncoln Plaugher; sister, Kathy Disbrow; brother, Ronald Seevers; mother-in-law, Virginia L. Schafer and numerous family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandie Wilson and Anna Lee Wilson; father-in-law, Clyde J. Schafer and a brother-in-law, Dan Disbrow.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with Beverly Pottmeyer officiating. Burial to follow in St. Jacobs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 – 8 PM on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home and again on Monday from 11 AM – 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

