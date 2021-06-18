Obituary: Teddy Odell Koontz

Teddy Odell Koontz, 78, of Newark, WV, passed away June 11, 2021 at the Elizabeth Care Center in Elizabeth, WV following an extended illness.

Ted was born February 16, 1943 in Jackson County, WV and grew up in Wirt County. Ted was the 11th of 13 children, born to the late Warren W. and Blanche (Counts) Koontz.

He attended Wirt County and Gilmore High Schools and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Capitol Manufacturing Co. in Columbus, Ohio after 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting the WV mountains.

Ted is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie (Williams) Koontz, sons Robert T. Koontz of Columbus and James Frymier of Parkersburg, sister Betty Anderson of Harrisville, brother Fred Koontz and his wife Carol of Parkersburg, sister-in-law Patty Koontz of Sandyville and brother in law Clifford Kerwood of Cottageville. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and Williams family in laws and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Peggy Gumm, brothers John, Bob, Rick, Okey and Floyd Koontz, and sistersLoretta Full, Rosie Kerwood, Eloise Sayre, Janet Hale and Lou Ann Koontz.

There will be no service per Ted’s request.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.