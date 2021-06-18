Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police have arrested two men on first-degree robbery warrants after they allegedly beat and stole from a man.

According to a news release, Kameron Moore, 31, of Cairo, West Virginia and Dearl Leviner, 37, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, and their alleged victim, left a lottery cafe in South Parkersburg when it closed in the early morning hours of June 15.

They walked toward the South Gate Shopping Center and eventually separated, police said.

Then, the victim stopped at his place of employment.

When he returned outside, the victim saw Leviner and approached him to talk.

While they were speaking, Moore allegedly came up to the victim from behind and punched him in the head.

Moore and Leviner then allegedly beat the victim for a time until he briefly got away.

After the brief escape, the victim was allegedly tackled by Moore and Leviner, who continued the beating.

Police said Moore and Leviner then searched the victim’s pockets and stole his backpack, which had money and his identification in it.

Moore and Leviner then left the area.

After some investigating and acquiring surveillance video, police identified Moore and Leviner, and later arrested both of them on first-degree robbery warrants.

Police said Moore and Leviner had never met their victim before bumping into him at the cafe.

