Advertisement

Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized

By Hannah Stutler
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wigal Cemetery has recently been vandalized.

Several headstones at the cemetery have been destroyed.

The damage included headstones being knocked over, chipped, and broken into pieces.

Deborah Reed has family buried at the cemetery and was visiting when she noticed the damage.

She says it was disheartening to see what had been done.

“Well, I am angry,” Reed said. “I’m angry that whoever is that callous to destroy that kind of property or to destroy any property. So, anger, upset, disappointed, all those emotions played into it.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Christopher Vincent
Obituary: Christopher Todd Vincent
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Convicted Serial Killer Reta Mays moved to Low-Security Prison out of State
Wood County Schools to operate as normal Friday

Latest News

You could call Scott Cain the heartbeat of Blennerhassett Island.
Behind the music at Blennerhassett Island
WTAP News @ 6 - 28th annual camp returning to Vienna next week
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals