Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wigal Cemetery has recently been vandalized.

Several headstones at the cemetery have been destroyed.

The damage included headstones being knocked over, chipped, and broken into pieces.

Deborah Reed has family buried at the cemetery and was visiting when she noticed the damage.

She says it was disheartening to see what had been done.

“Well, I am angry,” Reed said. “I’m angry that whoever is that callous to destroy that kind of property or to destroy any property. So, anger, upset, disappointed, all those emotions played into it.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.