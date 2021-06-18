Williamstown HS baseball team preparing for state title game

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Yellow Jackets are getting ready for the West Virginia state baseball tournament which starts next Friday.

After starting the season 10-9 Williamstown has battled it’s way to Charleston after winning seven of the team’s last nine games.

This will mark the first time the Yellow Jackets have made it to the championship weekend in 15 years.

“It’s a big deal. We didn’t get to have last year and I feel like we would’ve been there last year as well,” says senior Brady Ankrom.

Coach Levi Maxwell and his team are excited about the chance to bring home the schools first state title.

“That would be a huge deal for not only our kids but for the program. Anytime you win a state championship that’s something that no one can take away from you and the same thing for just getting there is a big deal,” says Maxwell. “Especially, in baseball with all the teams and all the great teams we’ve faced so far. But, bringing home a state championship would mean the world to these guys.”

The Yellow Jackets will face Moorefield in the opening game of the single elimination tournament.

It’s the first matchup between the two schools.

Moorefield is the top ranked team in class single a facing the fourth-seeded yellow jackets.

