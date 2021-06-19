Advertisement

Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One man is under arrest after intentionally setting a fire in Pomeroy, deputies say.

The fire caused severe damage to a room at the Meigs Motel on Thursday.

Deputies say 29-year-old Chad Miller-Wiemuth of Michigan was staying in that motel room and ran into the woods.

Miller-Wiemuth was caught on security footage leaving the room after the fire started.

A passerby located him leaving the woods near the motel, deputies say.

Miller-Wiemuth has been charged with aggravated arson after telling deputies he intentionally lit the blaze.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

