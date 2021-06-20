Bill may legalize fireworks on certain holidays for Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fireworks are illegal in Parkersburg but that might change for certain holidays, if this bill passes.

Next New Years Eve, Memorial Day, West Virginia Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day might go off with a boom - that is...if this bill goes through.

While the bill already details a set fireworks timeframe for New Years Eve - which is 8 PM to 1:30 AM, for the other holidays, not so much. This, however, could change at Tuesday’s meeting, according to Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl.

The bill will also require stores selling fireworks to have a sign at check-out clarifying the dates when fireworks are legal.

Kuhl says having set dates will allow people with skittish dogs or in other situations to prepare for it. Khul pitches it as a win for law enforcement as well.

“It’s a win for our citizens and it’s a win for our police department in a way that they don’t have to go on these calls on this day, unless, like I said, there’s property damage or injury.”

The bill will be discussed in a Public Works Committee meeting at 6 PM at the city building on Tuesday. If it passes, city council will discuss it at 7:30 that night for its first reading. Both meetings are open to the public.

