Deadline to enter final Vax-a-Million is Sunday

Vax-a-Million
Vax-a-Million
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The state health department is issuing a reminder for vaccinated Ohioans: Sign up for Vax-a-Million by the end of the day Sunday to be eligible for the final drawing.

More than 5.4 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process. Still, they must register for Vax-a-Million. They are not eligible to win the last $1 million cash prize or full-ride college scholarship unless they opt-in, a media release from the Ohio Department of Health said.

The winners of the final round will be announced on Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 7:29 p.m.

More than 3.4 million Ohioans were registered to win the $1 million June 16 lottery; More than150,000 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered to win the drawing for a college scholarship.

Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information about COVID-19 vaccines. To schedule an appointment go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Representatives can answer questions or book appointments by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

