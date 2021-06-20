Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley dedicated its 108th house to a local family Saturday.

People gathered on top of a hill in Vincent for the official dedication ceremony. The group doesn’t even begin to fully capture the entire village it takes to build a house with habitat.

Director of Resource Development Robin Stewart said it takes over 1,500 volunteer hours to make one habitat house.

“What I often hear on a day like today is ‘I just can’t believe people I never even knew in the community would come out and help me and help my family,’” she said.

Still, it’s not just staff and volunteers.

The future homeowners have to work a certain amount of hours and take multiple classes to earn the house.

Stewart said handing over the keys is always a special moment.

“Seeing a homeowner hold the keys to their home for the first time is really special because, as volunteers and as staff, we build the house. The homebuyer is who makes it a home.”

Congratulations to the new homeowners. It was well-earned.

