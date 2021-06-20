Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The 2021 Parkersburg Homecoming Festival Preteen, Teen, and Queen were crowned at the festival’s annual pageant on Saturday.

Nineteen girls from across West Virginia competed for the titles.

The interview portion of the competition was held earlier in the day.

For the first part of the competition, the contestants showed off their personalities while sharing their knowledge about the festival.

There was also an evening gown portion where the contestants were judged on their elegance, poise, and overall stage presence. During the evening gown portion, the contestants in the Teen and Queen divisions also had to answer various questions.

This year’s winners in each division were:

Preteen:

Miss Photogenic- Savannah Martin

2nd Runner Up- Lillian Arthur

1st Runner Up- Carleigh Cochran

Preteen Queen- Savannah Martin

Teen:

Miss Photogenic- Jackie Chevrons

2nd Runner Up- Mallory Dennis

1st Runner Up- Jackie Chevrons

Teen Queen- Kendall Tucker

Queen:

Miss Photogenic- Jasmine McClure

2nd Runner Up- Kaelyn Ireland

1st Runner Up- Mallory Marks

Queen- Kristen Kimble

Savannah, Kendall, and Kristen will each receive a scholarship, as well as various items, including a lawn chair and a purse.

