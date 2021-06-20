Advertisement

Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice and Baby Dog(Governor Jim Justice)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three Wood County residents are among the first winners of prizes, including a million dollar jackpot, in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes.

Karen Foley of Mineral Wells was named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize Sunday, taking home the biggest prize from the first of seven vaccine lottery prize drawings.

Melissa Spivy of Vienna and Ralph Paugh of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two brand new custom-outfitted trucks.

Gov. Jim Justice welcomed West Virginians to the Capitol Complex on Sunday, June 20, 2021, to celebrate the State’s 158th birthday and to witness the first prize giveaway

The Governor was joined by Babydog, his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of the sweepstakes, to announce the winners of dozens of prizes, including the lottery’s first ever million-dollar winner.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Osborne of Hurricane and Elizabeth Ball of Nitro were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state

Additional prizes awarded Sunday included five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

