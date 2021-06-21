Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Forecast for June 21st
Forecast for June 21st
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Woman lucky to be aliver after large oak falls on car in Atlanta