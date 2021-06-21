Blennerhassett Island celebrates West Virginia’s birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s West Virginia’s 158th birthday and Blennerhassett Island made sure to celebrate.

People boarded the sternwheeler and headed towards a day of music, history, and games. Even Mark Twain showed up. He gave a presentation titled Mark Twain - the early years.

While we can’t confirm if Mark Twain stopped at the island or merely passed by, he has familial ties to the state.

Impersonator Doug Riley said the principals the state was founded on are why West Virginia’s birthday is important.

“West Virginia was founded on the principal of tolerance and freedom and became a non-slave state.”

Happy birthday, West Virginia!

