Castle museum among local attractions making a comeback

The Castle Museum
The Castle Museum(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - For several of the attractions in our area, COVID-related restrictions and guidelines are coming to an end just in time for the summer tourist season.

Just last week, the Castle Museum stopped requiring masks for its visitors, in line with CDC and Ohio guidelines.

The museum has been open since April, although a lot of its programs were provided virtually.

But the silver lining in those changes, is that it opened the museum and its exhibits to new audiences.

”The one opportunity we have, because of those virtual programs we started last summer, is that we’ve developed a following,” says Executive Director Scott Britton. “Even as we start the in-person programs, we’re going to continue the virtual options, and have kind of a hybrid option. We’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia and Scotland that have attended our programs, So we’re hoping to continue those optons for people who can’t visit here in person.”

The pandemic got in the ways of the Castle’s operations just as people became interested in Marietta’s history, after the success-and the “buzz” of the David McCoullough book, “The Pioneers”.

You may remember, last years “Christmas At the Castle” programs were cancelled.

Britton expects those to return in December.

