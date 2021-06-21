Combat reeanactors keep history alive one cannon at a time

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henderson Hall hosted its annual Civil War event, giving locals a peak into the past.

Henderson Hall looked like a scene out of a movie. Tents were scattered across a field, a woman sat by a wheel spinning wool, bagpipes filled the air, and fully decked-out soldiers marched by.

Jim Miracle, the commander of Carlin’s Battery “D” First WV Light Artillery said, “We try to show people what a civil war camp would have looked like. We also invite people to come to our tents so we will talk to them about anything they want to talk about. If they want to learn something about what the artillery did, what the cavalry did…,”

People grabbed their lawn chairs to watch confederate and union soldiers fight both days.

For Miracle, reenacting isn’t just about the show.

“If we forget our history, we are bound in turn to repeat it,” he said.

Reenactors both young and old came together to bring history to life.

Miracle’s passing on some tips to the younger generation. Tip one - choose where you play dead wisely.

He said, “Marvin Miracle, the guy who taught me how to do this stuff, said if you get tired or you need to take a break, just take a hit. Then you just lay on the ground he said but - it’s funny, he said take a hit in the shade. You never take a hit in the sun.”

While playing dead may be an art…

“We need to keep history alive.”

Miracle said a lesson we can take away from the Civil War is that even though we have our differences, we can reunite.

