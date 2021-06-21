Advertisement

UPDATE: Downed trees reported in Wood, Washington Counties

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 6/21/2021 5:15 P.M.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Several downed trees have been reported across Ohio 550, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The trees were downed as a result of storms moving through the area.

Road crews are currently en route to remove them from the roadway.

In addition, two more trees have been downed in Parkersburg, one at Emerson Avenue near Interstate 77 and one on the 1700 block of Ashby Ridge Rd. Both trees have been removed from the roadway, according to Wood County 911.

WTAP will continue to provide updates about damage and road conditions as the storm continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/21/2021, 4:45 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A downed tree was reported near 1000 Emerson Avenue Monday afternoon, according to Wood County 911. The tree was brought down by storms passing through the area.

While the tree was blocking traffic, it has been moved and traffic is routed around it.

WTAP will continue to provide updates about road conditions and damage as the storm continues.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
WV Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd

Latest News

The amount of debris was the most challenging part of clean-up.
Mountwood Park making swift recovery after flooding
St. Paul’s Evangelical holding community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park
St. Paul’s Evangelical holding community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park
The Castle Museum
Castle museum among local attractions making a comeback
Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”
Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”