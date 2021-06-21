UPDATE: Downed trees reported in Wood, Washington Counties

UPDATE: 6/21/2021 5:15 P.M.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Several downed trees have been reported across Ohio 550, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The trees were downed as a result of storms moving through the area.

Road crews are currently en route to remove them from the roadway.

In addition, two more trees have been downed in Parkersburg, one at Emerson Avenue near Interstate 77 and one on the 1700 block of Ashby Ridge Rd. Both trees have been removed from the roadway, according to Wood County 911.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/21/2021, 4:45 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A downed tree was reported near 1000 Emerson Avenue Monday afternoon, according to Wood County 911. The tree was brought down by storms passing through the area.

While the tree was blocking traffic, it has been moved and traffic is routed around it.

