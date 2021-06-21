First patient at Marietta Memorial’s new cancer center celebrates being on the road to recovery

Belpre, O.H. (WTAP) -Fighting cancer is an immense challenge...especially if you are the very first patient to be treated at a new facility.

We talked to one Vienna resident who is not only the first patient at Marietta Memorial’s new cancer center but is on the road to recovery.

Denver McNemar laid down in a tomotherapy radiation machine 35 times to treat his cancer. He’s the first cancer patient to be treated at Marietta Memorial’s new cancer center.

“He suggested an MRI and we did an MRI and then a laryngoscopy and biopsy on my tongue. And on my tongue, there were three places and one of the three was cancerous.”

Doctor Srini Vasan, a radiation oncologist with Marietta memorial says McNemar’s type of cancer is challenging to treat.

“If you look at the way these cancers were managed 10 15 years ago they would have had to have a huge operation that would result in resecting half of your face basically,” Vasan said.

“Now we can use radiation treatment and treat these patients and really there is hardly any surgery necessary to get them through.”

And McNemar feels pretty good about that news.

“They’ve always stated to me, we’ll get you through this. Never, I’ll check into that or I’ll see what I can find out and see what we can do for you...It’s we’ll get you through this.”

While McNemar says the technology and medicine provided to him has been a key factor in his recovery, his wife. Church family and new Marietta memorial family is what helps him keep a positive attitude.

“A positive outlook is more important I think than a lot of the therapy and that’s what I have received here from everybody.”

Dr. Vasan says McNemar should be able to recover significantly within a few weeks from his radiation and chemotherapy treatments…. News that McNemar is happy to celebrate.

