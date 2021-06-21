Advertisement

JSA Auto Detailing to offer free car washes to veterans

Veteran hat
Veteran hat(weau)
By WTAP News Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - JSA Auto Detailing will be offering free car washes to veterans, as well as active duty members of the military and their spouses on July 4 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. In addition, all tips that the business collects during the month of July will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

“A lot of my family has been in and out of the military and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Aaron Whited, owner of JSA Auto Detailing.

Whited left his previous career during the pandemic in order to be able to keep his three children home from daycare, and opened JSA Auto Detailing very recently. He said he wanted to give back to the community that has supported his new business.

“[JSA Auto Detailing] really took off,” Whited said, “And I couldn’t think of any better way to give back to the people who made it possible,” he added.

Whited’s goal is to grow the event and hold something similar at a larger venue like the Grand Central Mall in the future so that more people can participate.

