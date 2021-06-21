Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Forecast for June 21st
Forecast for June 21st
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake