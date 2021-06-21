Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce resumes Business After Hours

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce suspended its Business After Hours event series last year. But the Chamber has been able to resume the events for this year’s series.

Business After Hours is a series of monthly open-house networking events that take place from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at local businesses. June’s event was held at Building Bridges to Careers, and the next one on July 8 will be held at the Busy Bee restaurant. The businesses that host the events provide food and refreshments, the Chamber holds a Marietta Bucks giveaway, and the hosting business typically holds a giveaway, as well.

“The primary purpose is networking...It’s an opportunity to come out and see what’s happening at that particular business, a lot of the time you’ll take a tour through the facility, meet their staff,” said Kelsy Eaton, president of the Chamber.

In addition, the events give members of Marietta’s business community an opportunity to connect with one another.

In the past, the series has been quite popular, and the Chamber looks forward to a similar turnout for the upcoming events.

“It’s probably our most popular networking event. It’s pretty relaxed, so it’s a fun environment to be in. And since it’s in the evening, a lot of business people have time in their schedules to make it. So there’s usually a pretty good crowd to meet and mingle with,” Eaton said.

Advance registration is not required but is requested, and can be done online here or by emailing info@mariettachamber.com.

