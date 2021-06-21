Marietta Noon Lions host Fathers Day car show

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta Noon Lions hosted their 28th annual Father’s Day car show this Sunday.

Muscle cars, foreign cars, new cars, old cars, and even funeral cars were showcased at the event. Lions Chairman Steve Mccarthy said about 125 cars parked for the show. Oh and a boat belonging to the Coerbetts.

This father-son pair grew up around cars. The two say redoing cars and going to car shows brings them together. The son Jamie said his favorite part of the hobby is the pride he feels when a car is completely redone, which can take three or four years. The dad Sam said the hobby is more than just a past-time, it’s an art.

“It’s kind of like a picture we paint when we do a car. We tear it completely down and put it back together.”

It’s a hobby the Coerbetts plan on pursuing together for the rest of their lives.

