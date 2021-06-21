Mountwood Park making swift recovery after flooding

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mountwood Park is making a swift recovery after being hit by two storms last week.

Right now the marina might look like a place to go fishing but not too long ago it was covered in debris.

Throughout the park, debris was most of the damage. It was also the most challenging part of clean-up efforts, according to Park Manager Jeremy Cross.

The hardest hit area was the marina boat launch and docks.

Water also got in the marina concession stand, closing the service. It’s now cleaned up and waiting on the health department’s green light.

Cross reports most of the big stuff has been taken care of.

He gave a special shout out to the crew that made it happen.

“..., I have to give credit you know to my maintenance crew. I have a very small maintenance crew and they worked a lot of long hours last week.”

Cross said, in his 10 years working for Mountwood, this is the second instance of flooding. He describes both as ‘high water flooding events,’ meaning their was too much rain for the streams to deal with in a short period of time.

Cross added that the board will be discussing ways to lessen the impact of future floods.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.