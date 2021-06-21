Obituary; Cheri Lynne Lockhart

Cheri Lynne Lockhart 61 of Parkersburg WV passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 16, 2021.

She was born in Grantsville WV; daughter of the late David Arlen Herrington, and Leveda Greye Wright (Jack).

She leaves behind four children, Amy Nicole Lyons of Elizabeth WV, Sammi Leigh Lyons (Jimmy) of Chardon OH, James Michael David Herrington of Parkersburg WV, and Taylor Louise Watson (Andrew) of Lubeck WV; fifteen grandchildren Trenton Allen Hutson, Hunter Leigh Hutson, Payton Arlen Hutson, Xavier Paul Carpenter, Trevor James Andrew Carpenter, Montana Halleli-Grace Nicole Cochrane, Zacharia James Hendershot, Dylan Collier Russell Cochrane, Clinton Michael Lyons, Brooklynn Paige Herrington, Brantley David Herrington, Nolan Andrew Hitt, Ava Marie Hitt, Conor Neil Hitt, and Averi Elizabeth Hitt. In addition, she leaves behind her most beloved sister, Tina Louise Cunningham, and many nieces and nephews.

Cheri worked many jobs throughout the years, but her favorite was The Greenbrier Hotel. Above all, her most favorite thing to do was to spend time with her children and grandchildren, which she loved to the moon and back.

A graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday at the Hillgrove Cemetery in Wirt County.Visitation will be 5 - 8 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

