Obituary: Deborah Sue McVey

Deborah Sue McVey, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away June 19, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born September 22, 1952 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl and Mary McElfresh Knight.

Debbie retired from SW Resources and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Surviving is her son David Bodie of Parkersburg, brother Charles Knight (Doris) of Mineral Wells and grandchildren: Tyler Bodie of California and Tiffany Velez of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bodie.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Brother Doug Poole officiating. Visitation will be 12-2PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

