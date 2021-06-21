Advertisement

Obituary: Deborah Sue McVey

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Deborah Sue McVey, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away June 19, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born September 22, 1952 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl and Mary McElfresh Knight.

Debbie retired from SW Resources and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Surviving is her son David Bodie of Parkersburg, brother Charles Knight (Doris) of Mineral Wells and grandchildren:  Tyler Bodie of California and Tiffany Velez of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bodie.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Brother Doug Poole officiating.  Visitation will be 12-2PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

