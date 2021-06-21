Advertisement

Obituary: Douglas Alan Wriston, Sr.

Douglas Alan Wriston, Sr. 62, of Marietta passed away at 9:35 am, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on June 30, 1958, in Washington County a son of Jimmy and Patty Robinson Wriston.

Doug was a graduate of Warren High School, Class of 1977, where he studied Auto Body Mechanics.  He was employed by Pete Wallace and for Marietta Township as an Equipment Operator.  Doug raced cars and enjoyed camping and hunting.  He loved his family and will be missed by family and friends.

In 1979, he married Grace Schultheisz who survives with 2 sons, Douglas (Sarah) Wriston, Jr. and David “CJ” Wriston; 4 grandsons:  Tanner, Gage, Jordan and David Wriston, Jr.; 2 step grandsons, Mason & Conner Clark; great grandson, John; 3 brothers:  Raymond, Bruce (Florence) and Kenny (Coleen).  His parents and grandparents, George and Louise Robinson, Theford and Merle Wriston preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held for Doug on June 30, 2021 at Goodfellows Park at 2:00 pm.   McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Donations to the funeral home to help with expenses will be greatly appreciated.

