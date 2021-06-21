Advertisement

Obituary: Eric Shawn Ratliff

Eric Ratliff
Eric Ratliff(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eric Shawn Ratliff, 47, of Washington, WV, passed away June 15, 2021.

He was born June 17, 1974 in Plantation, FL, a son of Terry Ratliff and Sheila (Lauderman) Ratliff.

Eric was an avid football fan and he loved the Raiders.  He enjoyed fishing, cooking, his family, and he worked in several area restaurants as a cook.

Eric is survived by two children, Sydney Ratliff of Parkersburg and Lexi Ratliff of Parkersburg, grandson, Jalen Kelley, brother, Terry Ratliff (Misty) of Belpre, OH, sister, Rebecca Allen of Parkersburg, 5 nieces and nephews, Haley Bonson, Skylar Allen, Aaron Ratliff, Zach Ratliff, and Braxton Frye, and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Justus Ratliff, Paternal grandparents, Howard and Geraldine Ratliff, and maternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Lauderman, and best friend Mike Angus.

Service will be Wednesday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Larry McKinney officiating.  Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of service on Wednesday.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jessie James Brown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kathleen Alison Rigsby
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cordell Scott Dodrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Steven Russel Richards
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donald Keith Mooney