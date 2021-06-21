Obituary: Eric Shawn Ratliff

Eric Shawn Ratliff, 47, of Washington, WV, passed away June 15, 2021.

He was born June 17, 1974 in Plantation, FL, a son of Terry Ratliff and Sheila (Lauderman) Ratliff.

Eric was an avid football fan and he loved the Raiders. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, his family, and he worked in several area restaurants as a cook.

Eric is survived by two children, Sydney Ratliff of Parkersburg and Lexi Ratliff of Parkersburg, grandson, Jalen Kelley, brother, Terry Ratliff (Misty) of Belpre, OH, sister, Rebecca Allen of Parkersburg, 5 nieces and nephews, Haley Bonson, Skylar Allen, Aaron Ratliff, Zach Ratliff, and Braxton Frye, and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Justus Ratliff, Paternal grandparents, Howard and Geraldine Ratliff, and maternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Lauderman, and best friend Mike Angus.

Service will be Wednesday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Larry McKinney officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

