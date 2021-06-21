Obituary: Fred Russell Bay

Fred Russell Bay, 79, of Cincinnati, OH, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born on July 10, 1941, in Marietta a son of the late F. Graydon and Thelma A. Bay.

Fred was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1959, and University of Cincinnati with an Engineering Degree and a Master of Business Administration. He was a Manager of High End Servers with Hewlett Packard for 32 years. Fred enjoyed golf, bowling and palates that kept him young. He was a Warren County, OH Park Commissioner, Co-Founder of Warren County Astronomical Society, Warren County Certified Volunteer Naturalist through Ohio State University, 4th Degree Knight of Columbus in the Blessed Sacrament Assembly 2879, and was a 65 year Ham Operator, call K8ll. One accomplishment that Fred was so proud of was his Saturday classmates get together on web cameras. He was so proud and happy because classmates called/emailed him saying how he had helped them get through Covid and brought the class back together again.

Fred was a loving husband of 44 years to Judy Lynn Bay who survives with 3 sons Jeff Bay, Steve Bay (wife Kristal and children Kayla Bay Pasicznyk (husband Drew), daughters Davy and Stevie) and Tyler Bay (Best friend Jessica) and Doug Bay (wife Tricia and children Graydon, Soren & Clara) and many friends and classmates. His sister, Joan Schramm preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (June 23) at 10:00 am at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

