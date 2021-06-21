Obituary: Jacquelyn Marie “Jackie” Burge

Jacquelyn Marie “Jackie” Burge, 89, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born on January 10, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio, to Nelson and Pauline Gilbert.

Jackie worked for many companies over the years, Lazarus and Resch’s Bakery in Columbus and more recently, was a greeter at Walmart for a few years. She enjoyed being around people and helping them, and loved to play bingo. Jackie was a member of the Church of God in Marietta.

She is survived by her daughter, Pattie Alden (Harold); grandchildren, Scott Alden (Samantha), Kimberly Alden (Justin Johnson), Todd Alden (Lita), Michelle Moore (Matthew) and Jessica Alden (Deminte Robinson); and great grandchildren, Abby, Eric, David, Raelynn, Paisley, Brylee, Shelby, Nori, Kylie, Kassady, Kishayla, DJ, Brooklyn and Isaiah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ralph E. Burge.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jackie's family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

