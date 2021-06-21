Advertisement

Obituary: Linda Lou Laughery

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Lou Laughery, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 20, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 20, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of John and Colleen Faye (Sheppard) Roberts.

Linda retired as a dietitian/cook with Camden Clark Hospital.  She attended the Broadway Church of Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Laughery; three sisters, Cathy McClain, Shirley Fairbanks, and Sharon Fairbanks; mother-in-law, Mildred Laughery; sister-in-law, Luanne (Larry) Wolfe; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Laughery; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John F. Laughery and nieces, Tammy and Cristy McClain.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg, with Pastor John Ritmer officiating.  Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.  Linda’s family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday, at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share message of comfort with the Laughery family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Richard Bergen Cox
Jacquelyn Burge
Obituary: Jacquelyn Marie “Jackie” Burge
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Deborah Sue McVey
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Douglas Alan Wriston, Sr.