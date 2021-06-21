Obituary: Linda Lou Laughery

Linda Lou Laughery, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 20, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 20, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of John and Colleen Faye (Sheppard) Roberts.

Linda retired as a dietitian/cook with Camden Clark Hospital. She attended the Broadway Church of Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Laughery; three sisters, Cathy McClain, Shirley Fairbanks, and Sharon Fairbanks; mother-in-law, Mildred Laughery; sister-in-law, Luanne (Larry) Wolfe; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Laughery; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John F. Laughery and nieces, Tammy and Cristy McClain.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg, with Pastor John Ritmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Linda’s family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday, at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share message of comfort with the Laughery family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.