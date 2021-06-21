Advertisement

Obituary: Madaline Elaine Lowe

Madaline Elaine Lowe, 77, of Vienna passed away peacefully June 16, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on June 23, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Frances Virginia Warner Dixon.

Elaine had been active with the Wayside United Methodist Church in her younger years.  She was a hairdresser for thirty-eight years with Tiara Beauty in Lubeck and had worked as a decorator with Fenton Art Glass for several years before retiring.

Elaine is survived by her sister-in-law Linda Bode (Robert) of Colorado, several cousins including Linda Matheny and good friend Tammy Neader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years Don C. Lowe in 2018 and sister Patricia Ann Dixon.

The family would like to thank the ladies who cared for Elaine, giving her the ability to stay in her own home and to Amedisys Hospice, especially John, for their compassion.  Elaine was blessed with dear neighbors, Randall and Jennifer Beaver, who were such a blessing and help to her, the family greatly appreciated their assistance.

Following Elaine’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

