Obituary: Martha Jane (Engle) Williams

Martha Jane (Engle) Williams, known as Marcia, was born on 5 June, 1930, in Lowell, Ohio, the tenth of twelve children born to William Philip and Amelia (Schwendeman) Engle. Of the twelve siblings, eight predeceased Marcia—Sylvan, Glen, Marion, Beatrice, Jeanne, Charles, William, Monica--and three survive her—Bernard, Zita and James.

Marcia grew up on the family farm. It was a childhood filled with faith, family, fun and plenty of work in the tomato fields! Marcia attended Lowell Elementary School. She went on to study at St. Mary of the Springs in Columbus, Ohio before returning home to graduate from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Marietta.

Following her graduation, Marcia moved to Columbus, Ohio where she worked in administration first for Denison Engineering and then for Ohio State University Hospital.

On 3 January 1953, Marcia married her high school sweetheart, Floyd Williams. She continued working to support Floyd while he earned a PhD in Plant Pathology from Ohio State University. From there, she and Floyd and their three children, James, Karen and Alicia, lived in a number of different places in connection with Floyd’s work. The years spent in India and Pakistan were especially enjoyed by Marcia who had a zest for travel and exploring different cultures.

The family eventually returned to live in Virginia and, children grown, Marcia went back to work on a part time basis leaving her the opportunity to enjoy her grandchildren—Matthew, Kevin, Jessica, Thomas, Toby, Gregory, Sean, Liam and, later, her great-grandchildren—Noah, Nora, Maisy, Declan, Jett and Otis.

Throughout her life, Marcia was a devout Catholic and it was in part due to her prayers and example that Floyd embraced the Catholic faith just before they married. They were active members of the local Catholic parish wherever they lived.

Marcia’s health declined when she reached her mid-eighties but she bore the health challenges bravely. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. All her family will miss her kind, affirming manner, her talent for drawing others together, and her sense of humor which was present even in her final hours. She died, just after having received a final anointing by the local parish priest. May she rise in glory and may we, her family and friends, all live merrily in heaven with her someday.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Lowell, with The Rev. David Gaydosic officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held in Virginia this week.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Marcie’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.