Obituary: Richard Bergen Cox

Richard Bergen Cox, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away May 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Center. He was born March 22, 1931, a son to the late Ralph P. and Iola L. Bergen Cox. Dick worked as an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA and served his country in the United States Air Force for 10 years. He is remembered as a quiet, kind, and gracious man. Dick achieved many great and amazing things throughout his life.

Surviving Dick is his wife of 69 years, Pearl “Jo’ Cox; brother William G Cox of Stuart , FL; niece Angel Majors; grandchildren Deborah Sanders (Scott), Adam Draham (Cindy), and Richard Draham; son-in-law Patrick Draham; and great grandchildren Joey, Katelyn, Collin, Aliyah, Elijah, and Cash.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his two daughters Debrah Jean Humphrey and Terri Ann Rubin; and his sisters Betty Harup and Carol Richards.

A graveside service will be held for Dick on Wednesday, June 23, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg at 2pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.