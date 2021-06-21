Advertisement

Obituary: Rose Jeanette Lilly

Rose Jeanette Lilly, 84, of Elyria, Ohio, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at University Medical Center in Elyria. She was born on August 8, 1936 in Beckley, WV, to Claude and Virgie Cree Reed.

Rose graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. She was a huge Cleveland Indians fan, but most of all, she enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Mike Lilly (Bonnie), Kitty Guinn (Greg), Lea Kearns (Tom) and Carla Locke; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; six siblings, Lois Green, Tom Reed, John Reed, Drema Vaught, Christy Dean and David Reed; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlos Lilly, whom she married on June 30, 1956; son, Rodney Lilly; six siblings, Jimmy, Roger, Jack, Barbara, Panzy and Elsie; and son in law, Ed Locke.

Private funeral services will be held on June 23, 2021 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor David Allman officiating. Burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Lilly family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

