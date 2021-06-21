Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip

Shawn Matthew Crislip, 23, of Parkersburg passed away June 18, 2021.

He was born on October 17, 1997 in Parkersburg, the son of Cheri Lynn Crislip Lemley and the late Michael David Loiseau.

Shawn was a student at South Parkersburg High School who will always be remembered for joking around and the ability to keep people laughing. He had a soft spoken and kind personality. Shawn enjoyed playing video games and learning to play the keyboard. He worked for Windcore Windows and Doors. He and his family attend the 14th Ave Gospel Mission and Shawn loved to do church dramas and was very good in his performance in dramas.

In addition to his mother, Shawn is survived by his wife Brittney Schultheisz Crislip, children Aubrey Mae Crislip, Kaiden Alexander Crislip, Ivy Nicole Crislip, brothers Clayton Griffin, Danny Lemley, sisters Kimberly Griffin, Kyra Danielle Alfredo, step father Rocky Allen Griffin, grandparents James R. Luiseau, Joyce and Sam Campbell, Tena Luiseau, Arden Crislip, great grandmother Mary Bernadette Della-Pietro Luiseau. uncles Kelly Crislip, Kevin Crislip, Mark Crislip, Rocky Crislip, Bryan Pumphery, James Luiseau and many friends.,

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal great grandfather C.R. Loiseau, aunt Janette Radiker and uncle Richard Anthony

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday at the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission with Pastor Tim Burch officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

