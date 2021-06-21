Advertisement

Obituary: William “Bill” Clayon Giffin

William Griffin
William Griffin(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 1 hour ago
William “Bill” Clayon Giffin, 89, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away at his home, Friday June 18, 2021.

He was born Jan 23, 1932, in Mineral Wells, WV, a son of the late Loman and Pauline Vance Giffin.

He retired after 32 years from Interlake Steel/Globe and was a retired Trustee for Fairfield Township.  He was a member of the Mt. Herman Church.  He also enjoyed farming, riding horses and cruising the farm on his side by side.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joan C. (Bennett) Giffin, a son Steven Ray Giffin, 3 brothers Clifford, Ted and John Giffin and a sister Dottie Brooks.

He is survived by his sons Terry Giffin of Jacksonville, NC, Mike Giffin of Cutler, OH and Jim (Terri) Giffin, of Cutler, OH; daughters, Debbie (John) Kirkbride of McConnelsville, OH, Sandy (Steve) Bates, Cutler, OH, Becky (Brian) Sampson of Waterford, OH and daughter-in-law Kim King of Cutler, OH; grandchildren Terry Lee (Shirley) Giffin, Tim Giffin, Jason (Casey) Giffin, Josh (Wendy) Giffin, J.J. (Angel) Kirkbride, Michelle Short, Steve (Carrie Waller) Bates, Shanda (Tyler Leubner) Bates, James (Beth) Giffin, Megan (Zach) Grahame, Austin and Miranda Sampson; great grandchildren Madison and Alex Bates, Caden and Conner Giffin, Landon and Claire Giffin, Laiken and Wyatt Giffin, Preston, Christian and Eliana Kirkbride and Kajun (Cliff) Curtis; a sister Lulu Belle (Giffin) Everett; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday June 23, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Kenny Welch officiating.  Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Cutler. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

