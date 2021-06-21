St. Paul’s Evangelical holding community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - St. Paul’s Evangelical Church will be having a community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park.

The church pastor says that everyone is welcome to come for burgers and hot dogs.

And that there will be plenty of activities to be done when at the event.

“We’re going to have a bouncy castle, free food, a $200 raffle giveaway. We just thought that this would be a good time to just come together and have fun here at Masonic Park to have a community picnic for the community to come out and enjoy,” says St. Paul’s Evangelical pastor, Joe Vasarhelyi.

The picnic will be starting at noon for all to join in.

For more information on the event, you can look on their Facebook page.

