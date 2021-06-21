Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Bridge intersection on Murdoch Avenue.

Officials say three individuals were transported to Camden Clark Medical Center because of a two-car crash.

The cars involved were a red Ford Focus and a red SUV.

Two pets -- one cat and one dog -- were also passengers in one of the cars involved in the crash.

Parkersburg Fire Department, Saint joseph’s, and Camden Clark were at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We will keep you updated with more information as the story continues.

