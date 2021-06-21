Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Forecast for June 21st
Forecast for June 21st
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s hard-line president-elect says he wouldn’t meet Biden
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation