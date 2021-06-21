Trial date set for suspect in Rhoden murders

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.

George Wagner IV was in court Monday afternoon.

Judge Randy Deering also announced a motion hearing date for September 13, 2021.

The trial is set for April 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

On the fifth anniversary of the murders, George’s brother, Jake Wagner, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Eight members of the Rhoden Family were found shot and killed on April 22, 2016 at multiple properties in their Pike County homes in southern Ohio.

George and Jake’s parents, George “Billy” Wagner III, and Angela Wagner are also facing aggravated murder charges.

