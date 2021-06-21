United Way Alliance holds Day of Action

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is holding is annual Day of Action today. Each year, the organization encourages residents to come out and volunteer on a number of projects to support and improve conditions in the community.

The United Way Alliance has been holding this annual day of service since 2016, and is partnering with WVU Medicine Camden Clark for the second time.

The day began with a breakfast hosted by the hospital at 8 A.M., and at 9 A.M., volunteers headed out to begin working on their projects.

This year, there are 17 teams of volunteers from 12 different workplaces, totaling over 120 volunteers. Some of the organizations the volunteers are working with include the YMCA of Parkersburg, Habitat For Humanity, the Betsey Mills Club, the O’Neill Senior Center, and more.

In addition, a blood drive at the Grand Central Mall is being held to coincide with the Day of Action.

