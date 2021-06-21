Advertisement

United Way Alliance holds Day of Action

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is holding is annual Day of Action today. Each year, the organization encourages residents to come out and volunteer on a number of projects to support and improve conditions in the community.

The United Way Alliance has been holding this annual day of service since 2016, and is partnering with WVU Medicine Camden Clark for the second time.

The day began with a breakfast hosted by the hospital at 8 A.M., and at 9 A.M., volunteers headed out to begin working on their projects.

This year, there are 17 teams of volunteers from 12 different workplaces, totaling over 120 volunteers. Some of the organizations the volunteers are working with include the YMCA of Parkersburg, Habitat For Humanity, the Betsey Mills Club, the O’Neill Senior Center, and more.

In addition, a blood drive at the Grand Central Mall is being held to coincide with the Day of Action.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
Giving the new homeowner the key is always a special moment.
Habitat for Humanity gives family the key to a new life
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel

Latest News

Forecast for June 21st
Forecast for June 21st
Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce resumes Business After Hours
Denver McNemar
First patient at Marietta Memorial’s new cancer center celebrates being on the road to recovery
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage