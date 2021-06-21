Advertisement

Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”

Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”
Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds its annual “Day of Action” for the MOV.

The non-profit came together with a plan to help improve the community.

Education, financial stability and health are some of the big concerns.

And they are achieving this with the help from multiple organizations.

This includes 120 people contributing in 17 separate volunteer teams.

“It’s an honor to be here to give back to the community that really got me started. I’m excited to do that,” says utilities environmental services operations manager, David Prather.

Some of the projects involve beautification of parks, and a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

“For them to actually take an extra step and do something beyond funding us, but actually engaging the community in something so life-saving and so life changing really means so much,” says American Red Cross executive director of the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring. “I can’t thank United Way enough for everything they’re doing in this regard

The United Way Alliance also unveiled a new “Born Learning Trail” at Depot Park in Belpre.

It’s in association with North Bend Wealth Management.

Some of the organizations volunteering today are WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, Chemours and students from WVU-Parkersburg to name a few.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned
Participants rode their ATV's down a 30 mile trail to raise money for their local fire...
Families supporting a bigger family - the community revs their engines for local fire department
WV Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd

Latest News

The amount of debris was the most challenging part of clean-up.
Mountwood Park making swift recovery after flooding
St. Paul’s Evangelical holding community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park
St. Paul’s Evangelical holding community picnic this Saturday at Masonic Park
The Castle Museum
Castle museum among local attractions making a comeback
UPDATE: Downed trees reported in Wood, Washington Counties