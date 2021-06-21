Volunteers come out in droves to help with the United Way Alliance “Day of Action”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds its annual “Day of Action” for the MOV.

The non-profit came together with a plan to help improve the community.

Education, financial stability and health are some of the big concerns.

And they are achieving this with the help from multiple organizations.

This includes 120 people contributing in 17 separate volunteer teams.

“It’s an honor to be here to give back to the community that really got me started. I’m excited to do that,” says utilities environmental services operations manager, David Prather.

Some of the projects involve beautification of parks, and a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

“For them to actually take an extra step and do something beyond funding us, but actually engaging the community in something so life-saving and so life changing really means so much,” says American Red Cross executive director of the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring. “I can’t thank United Way enough for everything they’re doing in this regard

The United Way Alliance also unveiled a new “Born Learning Trail” at Depot Park in Belpre.

It’s in association with North Bend Wealth Management.

Some of the organizations volunteering today are WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, Chemours and students from WVU-Parkersburg to name a few.

