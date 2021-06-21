Advertisement

WV Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair kicks off this Tuesday, June 22nd.

The fair is a family-friendly event that will include live entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, and much more.

“We got track events” Russ Collins, 1st Vice President of the WV Interstate Fair Board, explained. “We got ATV mud bogs, regular mud bogs, drag races, truck pulls. A little bit of anything down that end. We will have a couple of animal shows, we have a swine show and a cattle show on the weekend. We got a new education exhibit for young people. We got a new carnival in this year, and they are supposed to have a huge Ferris wheel.”

The fair did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers believe the community is looking forward to this year’s event.

“I really do,” Collins said. “I think people are looking forward to getting back out. They’ve been locked up now for almost a year and a half. So they are ready to get out and have some fun and do some stuff. We’re hoping they’ll come on out here and have a good time next week.”

It will run Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $9 Tuesday through Thursday and $10 Friday and Saturday.

A schedule of the activities happening at the fair can be found on the West Virginia Interstate Fair’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office arrested Chad Miller-Wiemuth for aggravated arson after he...
Deputies: Man admits to intentionally setting fire at motel
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned

Latest News

Father and son race ATVs for a cause at the Cairo VFD Benefit Ride.
WTAP News @ 11 - Cairo VFD Benefit Ride
Parkersburg Homecoming Pageant crowns new royalty.
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg Homecoming Pageant
Local Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th home in Vincent.
WTAP News @ 11 - Habitat for Humanity House Dedication
Fireworks could become legal on certain holidays.
WTAP News @ 11 - Fireworks Bill