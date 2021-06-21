WV Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair kicks off this Tuesday, June 22nd.

The fair is a family-friendly event that will include live entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, and much more.

“We got track events” Russ Collins, 1st Vice President of the WV Interstate Fair Board, explained. “We got ATV mud bogs, regular mud bogs, drag races, truck pulls. A little bit of anything down that end. We will have a couple of animal shows, we have a swine show and a cattle show on the weekend. We got a new education exhibit for young people. We got a new carnival in this year, and they are supposed to have a huge Ferris wheel.”

The fair did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers believe the community is looking forward to this year’s event.

“I really do,” Collins said. “I think people are looking forward to getting back out. They’ve been locked up now for almost a year and a half. So they are ready to get out and have some fun and do some stuff. We’re hoping they’ll come on out here and have a good time next week.”

It will run Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $9 Tuesday through Thursday and $10 Friday and Saturday.

A schedule of the activities happening at the fair can be found on the West Virginia Interstate Fair’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.