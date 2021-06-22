28th Annual Reds Legends Camp held in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Both days of the annual Reds Legends Baseball and Softball camp are in the books.

On Monday, the camp was held at the Vienna Recreational Baseball and Softball fields just outside Jackson Park.

Dozens of kids showed up and showed out, in front of former Reds players, and other baseball and softball specialists.

Leo Cardenas played for the Reds from 1960 to 1968, and he always enjoys coming back to the camp to see the kids come out and love the game.

“For those young kids, I love to be around them,” said Cardenas. “Because that’s the future for many years. The thing about it that I like, they got to have dedication in their life.”

On the second day, “The Mayor” Sean Casey attended the camp, to help out with the kids as well.

It was his first time visiting the Mid-Ohio Valley, and he really enjoyed visiting the area.

He enjoyed spending time with the young kids, and says he loves that kids are learning to love the game at such a young age.

“I think the greatest thing about the young kids is that like baseball is such a family sport,” said Casey. “I love baseball because my dad did. It’s just so cool to see the parents here, and the grandparents bringing their kids out, and the kids loving being out here and loving baseball. I think it’s the greatest sport in the world, and it’s good to see that next generation we got to continue to pass the love on to those kids.”

Casey says the most important aspect of the game for these youngsters, is to have fun.

“The biggest thing about baseball is that it mirrors life,” he said. Some of the best relationships I had, I grew up playing with kids that are 11, 12 years old, and I’m still friends with them to this day. So, treat people the way you want to be treated, be a good teammate, and just have fun playing this wonderful game.”

