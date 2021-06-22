Blood drive Thursday at Grand Central Mall is cancelled

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The blood drive scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna is cancelled.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments at the remaining drives in the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Mid-Ohio Valley Blood Blitz Blood Brive will be Tuesday, June 21, 2021, at the Grand Central Mall.

It’s from 12-6 p.m. It’s in the former Christopher & Banks store next to GameStop and across from Hollister.

Donors are eligible to get a $5 coupon from Amazon and have a chance to win other prizes.

