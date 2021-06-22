Boys and Girls club evacuated due to gas leak

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s not often you have to apply immediately what you’ve just learned, but that’s what kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg had to do Tuesday.

The club had to be evacuated Tuesday morning, due to a gas leak.

The Parkersburg Fire Department was first called to the scene, followed by workers for Dominion Hope Gas. The leak was eventually contained.

But the evacuation happened just as the the club had just completed a routine fire drill.

“We had the kids evacuate, just to make sure we knew what was going to happen in case of an emergency,’ Club CEO Lynn Reims explained. “Just as we reentered, one of the staffers smelled some gas, so we evacuated again.”

The kids at first thought they were taking part in yet another fire drill. But having just left the building, Reims said they knew exactly what to do.

They were evacuated to the baseball diamond near the Boys and Girls building until the gas company contained the leak.

Afterward, they went back to their normal activities, which include celebrating “Boys and Girls Club week” and Career Day.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.