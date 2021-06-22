Advertisement

Closures planned on Pleasants CR 2

Generic road closed
Generic road closed(WBRC)
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the closure of Pleasants CR 24, Kings Ridge, beginning on Wednesday, June 23, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a slip repair on Pleasants CR 24, Kings Ridge, beginning approximately 0.45 miles from the intersection of WV 16. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day through Thursday, July 15, 2021. The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to utilize the detour route which will be Pleasants CR 20/1, Turkey Run Road. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

