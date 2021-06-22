Community Resources provides fresh, local food for children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community Resources has a new program that is getting kids to eat healthier and fresher food.

He non-profit recently launched their new weekly produce program.

It is designed to get kids more involved in getting fresh veggies, meats, dairy, and fruits.

All of these materials come from Route 18 Farms in Troy, W.Va.

And each week they provide children with something new to get them more involved in cooking and eating healthier food.

“Each week we’re giving them something related to the market. Last week they got a produce bag. This week, they’re going to get a recipe binder and each week they’ll get a recipe to put in that. So, hopefully, that will encourage them to help in the kitchen and learn how to cook and use good, healthy, fresh items. Instead of maybe pulling out a can or getting some processed food,” says Community Resources operations director, Melissa Ogden.

This program is funded by the Henry Logan grant, which provided the group with $5 thousand.

The program is happening every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. through October 7th.

The market is located at 601 Grand Plaza between the mall and Wal-Mart.

They accept credit and debit cards, cash and SNAP benefits.

