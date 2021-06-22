CR 74/5, Burton Run in Ritchie County closed starting Monday

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of CR 74/5, Burton Run, beginning on Monday, June 28, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Wiseman Contracting, working for Antero Resources Corporation, will be performing a slip repair on CR 74/5, Burton Run, 1.45 miles east of the intersection with WV 74. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day through Monday, July 19. The roadway will be closed to all traffic during work hours. The roadway will be open overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

