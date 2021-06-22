Advertisement

CR 74/5, Burton Run in Ritchie County closed starting Monday

(WSAZ)
By Guest
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of CR 74/5, Burton Run, beginning on Monday, June 28, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

Wiseman Contracting, working for Antero Resources Corporation, will be performing a slip repair on CR 74/5, Burton Run, 1.45 miles east of the intersection with WV 74. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day through Monday, July 19. The roadway will be closed to all traffic during work hours. The roadway will be open overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
Shawn Crislip
Obituary: Shawn Matthew Crislip
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run
West Virginia mail carrier sentenced for attempted election fraud

Latest News

Forecast for June 22nd
Forecast for June 22nd
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 6/22/21
Community Resources provides fresh, local food for children
Community Resources provides fresh, local food for children
Generic road closed
Closures planned on Pleasants CR 2