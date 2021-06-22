Advertisement

Man surrenders after shooting incident; son still on the run

One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson...
One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Jackson County, Ohio, has turned himself in to authorities.(Jackson County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One of the men in a father-son duo wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the community of Glen Roy has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Farmer, 56 of Middleport, was arraigned Monday afternoon.

His son, Larry Jason Farmer, is still on the run.

The elder Farmer was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge. The charge stems from an incident on June 17 when investigators say he and his son fired fired several shots in the area of Center Street, including two rounds into a mobile home.

No one was injured in the incident.

When deputies got to the scene last week, both men had taken off.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding the location of the younger Farmer can call local law enforcement or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Wood County residents among first winners of vaccination sweepstakes
Three individuals transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Ave.
Three people transported to hospital from car crash on Murdoch Avenue
UPDATE: Local roadways impacted by storms
WV Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd
Parkersburg Homecoming Festival
Parkersburg Homecoming royalty crowned

Latest News

Blood drive Thursday at Grand Central Mall is cancelled
WTAP News @ 6 - Day 1 of softball and baseball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Day 1 of softball and baseball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Hannah Biles
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Hannah Biles
WTAP News @ 6 - Castle Museum welcomes back visitors as restrictions relaxed
WTAP News @ 6 - Castle Museum welcomes back visitors as restrictions relaxed