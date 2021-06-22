Advertisement

Man wanted for October murder in Cleveland arrested in West Virginia

Dezi Walker was wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 10 in Cleveland.
By Steph Krane and WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WOIO) - A man wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 10 in Cleveland was arrested in West Virginia Monday, the Jackson County (W. Va.) Sheriff said.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger said 30-year-old Dezi Walker, who was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, was captured Monday after a manhunt that lasted two hours.

In October 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said Walker got into an argument with Dwight Staples near a Clark Avenue business. Walker then allegedly shot Staples multiple times in front of witnesses and picked up all the spent shell casings from the scene before fleeing.

At the time, U.S. Marshals offered a reward for Walker’s capture.

Mellinger said his department was able to capture Walker after an incident that began as an attempted traffic stop. Walker did not stop and instead led officials on a chase. His vehicle eventually crashed, and Walker got out and ran away.

According to Mellinger, Walker is being held on a fugitive from justice warrant.

